Sports News | Have a Day as Wonderful as Your Smooth Forehand: Yuvraj Wishes Leander Paes on His 47th B'day

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 09:43 PM IST
New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Wednesday extended his wishes in tennis terminology to ace tennis player Leander Paes, who turned 47.

The left-handed batsman jokingly said he and Paes could become a good retired doubles partner if the former is looking for one.

Taking to Twitter the cricketer wrote, "Happy birthday brother @Leander hope you're doing good! Have a day as wonderful as your smooth forehand and backhand shots in case you're looking for a doubles partner, we can be a good retired pair stay safe!

On December 25 last year, Paes had announced that 2020 will be his last year on the court. The player took to Instagram to wish fans a Merry Christmas. Along with that, he also announced 2020 as his farewell year.

Paes has won eight doubles and ten mixed doubles Grand Slam titles. He received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, India's highest sporting honour, in 1996-97, the Arjuna Award in 1990, the Padma Shri award in 2001 and India's third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan prize in January 2014, for his outstanding contribution to tennis.

He won a bronze medal for India in singles in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. Paes competed in consecutive Olympics from 1992 to 2016, making him the first Indian and only tennis player to compete at seven Olympic Games. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

