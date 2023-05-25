Chennai(Tamil Nadu)[India], May 25 (ANI): Mumbai Indians brought all their experience to the fore as they outplayed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 81 runs in the Eliminator of the IPL 2023 played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai's sweltering heat on Wednesday. They will now take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Batting first after winning the toss, MI put up a challenging 182/8 with Cameron Green (41 runs, 23b, 6x4, 1x6) and Suryakumar Yadav (33 runs, 20b, 2x4, 2x6) emerging as their top scorers. Fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq was LSG's best bowler on the night, taking 4/38 in his four overs.

However, all these performances were completely overshadowed by the efforts of MI paceman Akash Madhwal, who returned with memorable figures of 5/5 in 3.3 overs, as LSG were shot out for 101 in 16.3 overs. The 29-year-old from Uttarakhand, who is a late bloomer, put paid to LSG's chances and his victims included opener Prerak Mankad (2 runs), Ayush Badoni (1 run), Nicholas Pooran (0), Ravi Bishnoi (3 runs) and Mohsin Khan (0).

Marcus Stoinis looked dangerous, hitting a 27-ball 40, but poor judgement on his part resulted in his getting run out as LSG were reduced to 89/6. Green was also splendid with the ball giving away only 15 runs in 3 overs, and also fielded terrifically.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina hailed Madhwal's performance, saying on JioCinema: "What's best was that he got a chance to bowl with the new ball. They trusted him after he bowled well at the Wankhede. All credit should go to his coaching staff. His run-up is great. I haven't seen a bowling performance like this since 2008. He's an uncapped player who hasn't even played much, but taking five wickets in a Qualifier? Sensational performance."

Former West Indies captain Chris Gayle praised Green's performance, saying on JioCinema: "Cameron Green batted superbly. He was first very deliberate, it was fantastic. It was a good wicket to bat on, the ball was actually coming on to the bat. Cam Green actually set the tone and set the momentum for Mumbai Indians batting."

Gayle also spoke of the forthcoming GT-MI clash, saying: "They're going to GT's hometown, so that's going to be a big plus for them. That's something we have to take into consideration. But the momentum is now with Mumbai. Is Mumbai going all the way to the final? If they do, CSK doesn't want to see a team like Mumbai." (ANI)

