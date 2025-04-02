Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 2 (ANI): In response to various reports circulating in mainstream and digital media regarding issues between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), HCA Secretary R Devraj convened a meeting with SRH officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

The meeting was attended by SRH representatives Kiran, Saravanan, and Rohit Suresh, according to a media release from HCA and SRH.

During the discussions, SRH proposed strictly adhering to the existing tri-party agreement between SRH, HCA, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), ensuring that 10% of the available stadium capacity across all sections is allocated accordingly.

HCA, in turn, proposed maintaining the existing allocation of passes in each category, in accordance with the long-standing practice.

Following in-depth discussions and further telephonic deliberations with SRH CEO Shanmugam, the following resolution was agreed, the category allocation of 3900 complimentary passes to HCA will remain unchanged, consistent with established practice.

HCA has assured SRH that they will fully cooperate with SRH in a professional manner.

HCA and SRH remain committed to working together amicably to enhance the spectator experience at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

SRH, in their last game against Delhi Capitals (DC), won the toss and opted to bat first. Starc made them regret the decision as SRH was reduced to 37/4. A 77-run stand between Aniket Verma (74 in 41 balls, with five fours and six sixes) and Heinrich Klaasen (32 in 19 balls, with two fours and two sixes) brought some balance to the game but later on Kuldeep Yadav (3/22) and Mitchell Starc (5/35) took wickets quickly to bundle out SRH for 163 in 18.4 overs.

During the run-chase of 164 runs, an 81-run opening stand between Jake Fraser McGurk (38 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and Faf du Plessis (50 in 27 balls, with three fours and three sixes) ended the match in the first 10 overs itself. After DC sunk to 115/3 in 11.3 overs, a partnership between Abishek Porel (34* in 18 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Tristan Stubbs (21 in 14 balls, with three fours) took DC to a seven-wicket win with four overs left.

Starc was given the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

