Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) Former India footballer Henry Menezes has been appointed to the governing council formed by the Maharashtra government for its 'International Sports University' being set up near Pune.

A letter to this effect was issued by the state government earlier this week, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.

Menezes, a former India goalkeeper, confirmed that he has received the appointment letter signed by state sports commissioner Omprakash Bakoria.

The state's first international sports university is to be set up in Pune district, state Sports Minister Sunil Kedar had earlier said.

The state government has also appointed Olympian Anjali Bhagwat, former cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni, rugby player Rahul Bose and veteran cricket administrator Prof Ratnakar Shetty in the governing council for the sports university.

