Irving, Apr 24 (AP) Mark Hensby parred the fourth playoff hole after Charlie Wi hit his approach into the water to win the Invited Celebrity Classic, his first victory on the PGA Tour Champions.

The 51-year-old Australian closed with a 1-under 70 at Las Colinas, making birdie on the par-5 18th in regulation to match Wi at 12-under 201 through 54 holes.

In the playoff, Hensby got up-and-down for par on the 18th after his approach came up short of the green and rolled back into the water. The pair traded pars again on 18 and on the par-3 17th before playing 18 a third time, and this time Wi found the water.

Hensby hit a wedge within 10 feet and two-putted for the win, his first since he beat Henrik Stenson in a playoff in the 2005 Scandinavian Masters on the European tour.

“It's nice, obviously, to win on this tour,” Hensby said. “I think when you win anywhere these days, it's an accomplishment.”

Hensby has six professional victories, five of them in playoffs, including his lone PGA Tour win at the John Deere Classic in 2004.

The 51-year-old Wi, who got into the field as an alternate, was 5 under through 12 holes, dropped four shots on the next four, then closed with two straight birdies to shoot 68 and post 12-under.

“I've had five seconds on the PGA Tour, so really wanted a win. It's a little disappointing right now, and also, not having status, a win would have ... solved a lot of things with my schedule and knowing what to do,” Wi said. “But this tour is so hard to get onto and there's so many good players, I'm glad that I played really solid this week.”

Second-round leader Alex Cejka closed with a 72 and finished one shot back. Richard Green and Jerry Kelly tied for fourth at 10 under. (AP)

