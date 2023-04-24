Sri Lanka and Ireland lock horns in the second Test of the two-match series on Monday, April 24. The match would be played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle and it is slated to begin at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The Lankan Lions, under the leadership of Dimuth Karunaratne, would hope to clinch a whitewash after having won the first Test pretty convincingly by an innings and 280 runs. Prabath Jayasuriya was the star performer for the Asian side as his 10-wicket haul played a major role in Sri Lanka’s thumping victory. The hosts have as many as four centurions in their first innings effort of 591/6d with skipper Karunaratne top-scoring with 179. Kusal Mendis also struck 140 while Dinesh Chandimal and Sadeera Samarawickrama were also ones to reach the three-figure mark. Sri Lanka Fail To Secure Direct Qualification for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 After Suffering 2–0 Series Defeat Against New Zealand; Lose 3rd ODI by Six Wickets.

Jayasuriya’s 7/52 in the first innings helped Sri Lanka end Ireland’s effort to just 143 runs. Ireland in the second innings, could do a little better as they were bowled out for 168 this time, with Ramesh Mendis (4/76) and Jayasuriya (3/56) being the wreckers-in-chief. The visiting side will hope for a much-better batting performance in the second Test match if they wish to draw the Test series, something which looks very unlikely at this point.

When Is Sri Lanka vs Ireland 2nd Test 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The 2nd Test between Sri Lanka and Ireland will begin on Sunday, April 16 at Galle. The Test match has a starting time of 10:00 am IST and the toss will be held at 9:30 am IST. Asia Cup 2023 Venue: PCB Has Proposed to Host Matches Involving India at Neutral Venue, Says Chairman Najam Sethi.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Sri Lanka vs Ireland 2nd Test 2023 on TV?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Sri Lanka vs Ireland Test in India. Fans can watch the 2nd Test live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of Sri Lanka vs Ireland 2nd Test 2023?

The broadcasting rights of Sri Lanka vs Ireland Test series are with Sony Sports Network. You can tune into the SonyLiv app and website to watch the live streaming of the SL vs IRE 1st Test. However, fans will need a subscription to enjoy the live streaming of this game.

