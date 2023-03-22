Manchester [United Kingdom], March 22 (ANI): World Cup winner, the next Argentine sensation in making 23-year-old striker Julian Alvarez has already left his mark in his first Premier League season. It was Manchester City who ended up identifying this gem and secured his services within a blink of an eye.

Alvarez has already been dubbed as the player who is destined to succeed Sergio Aguero. His recent one-year contract extension further fortifies his intention of staying in Manchester and in the Premier League for the majority of his career. Manchester City legend and their all-time record goal scorer Sergio Aguero has praised Alvarez.

While speaking to Manchester City he said, "He arrived in the team only very recently, and it's his first experience in Europe. It's only been a short time, but he's proven he can play at the highest level - in the Premier League, the Champions League, and the World Cup as well," Aguero said.

"I'd highlight his humility, his will to learn, and how he implements those learnings in his life for the things he has done really well since arriving. It's not easy to arrive from South America and adapt quickly to the demands of a team as monumental as City," said Aguero.

"He's made good progress so far because he found a way to integrate to the Club's well-structured playing style. Julian never lets up - he's running, pressuring, and jumping into action wherever the team needs him to be. And he's ruthless in front of the opposition's goal. He's committed, dedicated to training, and he's able to translate that to great performances on the pitch. He still needs to gain more experience, but as I've said, this is his first season in Europe," Aguero said.

The young Argentinian forward has featured 20 times in the Premier League, out of which he came off the bench on 14 occasions. During this period, he has scored 5 goals from just 12 shots on target. His presence has always aided Guardiola's side to change the dynamics of the game and create chances out of nothing. Even though he has hardly enjoyed some minutes with Manchester City's ace striker Erling Haaland, there were moments when their on-field chemistry became the talk of the town. Alvarez has been called by Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni for their upcoming international matches. (ANI)

