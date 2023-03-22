As the three-match series between India (IND) and Australia (AUS) is levelled on 1-1 at the moment, the third and final ODI will be a decider, scheduled on March 22 (Wednesday) at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, to yield the eventual winner. The high-voltage clash will commence at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Australia made a dominant comeback in the second ODI after been thrashed by India in the opening encounter. India vs Australia, 3rd ODI 2023, Chennai Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium.

Following some class pace attack by Mitchell Starc which was majorly responsible for India's batting collapse in second ODI, the Men-in-blue were bundled on below-par total of 117 runs. The veteran pacer Mitchell Starc, who had troubled India in first ODI as well, took fifer in the second match of the series and was well complemented by other two pacers Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis who also scalped three and two wickets respectively. In response, no Indian bowler could bother the Australian opening pair when they came into bat and chase down the miniature target. Travis Head (66) and Mitchell Marsh (51) amassed the required runs within 11 overs of play, while both remained unbeaten till the winning moments. With 10 wickets and 39 overs remaining, Australia belted India in the second ODI to tie the series. With ICC Men's World Cup in the offing later this year, both the teams will hope to clinch the series to muster some belief in the camp. India vs Australia 3rd ODI 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs Aus Cricket Match in Chennai.

When Is IND vs AUS Match 3rd ODI 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

The IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2023 will be played at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22 (Wednesday). The match will commence at 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 01:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2023?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for India vs Australia ODI series 2023 and they will provide the Live Telecast of the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI match in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telegu and Star Sports 1 Kannada to get Live action of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2023 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2023

Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will provide the Live Streaming of India vs Australia ODI series 2023 in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+Hoststar app or website (with premium subscription) to catch the Live Streaming of the second ODI between India and Australia in India. Fans can also watch this game on JioTV.

