Bengaluru, Jul 10 (PTI) Hockey India on Thursday named a 33-member core probable group for the senior men's national coaching camp to be held at the SAI Centre here from July 14 till August 7.

The upcoming camp is crucial for the Indian team as it gears up for two major international assignments -- the Australia tour and the all-important Hero Asia Cup in Rajgir, scheduled to take place from August 29 to September 7.

Also Read | MLC 2025: Trent Boult Shines As MI New York Eliminate San Francisco Unicorns in Thriller.

The winner of the Asia Cup will earn direct qualification for next year's FIH men's World Cup to be co-hosted by Belgium and Netherlands from August 14 to 30.

Despite a disappointing Pro League 2024-25 campaign in Europe, where India secured just one win from eight matches and finished eighth in the standings, the coaching staff remains focused on rebuilding momentum and addressing key areas ahead of the upcoming tournaments.

Also Read | Indian Open Para Athletics Championship 2025 To Be Held in Bengaluru on July 11-12 at Kanteerava Stadium.

The goalkeeping unit remains unchanged with Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Pawan, and Mohith HS continuing their roles between the posts.

India's defensive line will be marshalled by Sumit, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Amandeep Lakra, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, and Yashdeep Siwach.

Varun Kumar is the notable exclusion from the defensive line as he is currently touring Europe with the India 'A' side.

But it has been learnt that chief coach Craig Fulton will take into consideration performances of India 'A' players, at least for the tour of Australia scheduled from August 8 to 22 in Perth.

The midfield features a balance of youth and experience, comprising Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Poovanna Chandura Boby, Rajinder Singh, Vishnu Kant Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, and Shamsher Singh.

The forward line has plenty of firepower with Gurjant Singh, Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Selvam Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Uttam Singh, and Angad Bir Singh all being part of the camp.

Speaking ahead of the camp, chief coach Craig Fulton said, "Reflecting on our Pro League matches in Europe, we felt the squad competed well in every game, but we didn't finish strong, something we had done effectively in Bhubaneswar. That's an area we know we need to improve."

"Our objectives for this next training camp are clear — to keep building on our 'defend to counter to win' approach. There's still work to be done, but it's an exciting time as we prepare for the Asia Cup in Bihar. Winning that tournament would mean direct qualification for the World Cup, and that's a big motivation for all of us," he added.

List:

Goalkeepers: Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Pawan, Mohith HS.

Defenders: Sumit, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Amandeep Lakra.

Midfielders: Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Rajinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Poovanna CB, Vishnukant Singh.

Forwards: Gurjant Singh, Abhishek, Shilanand Lakra, Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Aditya Arjun Lagage, Selvam Karthi, Uttam Singh, Angad Bir Singh.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)