New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The vibrant city of Bengaluru is set to welcome over 262 of the nation's most determined and dynamic para athletes for the 7th Indian Open Para Athletics Championship, scheduled to take place on 11th and 12th July at the iconic Kantaveera Stadium, according to a release from SAI Media.

The event marks a crucial moment in Indian para sports, serving as the final selection platform for the Indian contingent heading to the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, scheduled to take place later this year. The event is supported by Balmer Lawrie, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), Leonard Cheshire Disability, and the Cognizant Foundation.

The championship will witness participation from an extraordinary lineup of Indian Para Athletes who have made their mark on the international stage.

Leading the charge is two-time Paralympic gold medallist Sumit Antil in the F64 Javelin category, along with celebrated athletes such as Praveen Kumar (High Jump, T44), Yogesh Kathuniya (Discus Throw, F56) Dharambir Nain (Club Throw, F51), Rinku Hooda (Javelin Throw, F46), and Simran (100m & 200m, T12) among others. With representation across track and field disciplines, this championship promises elite performances and fierce competition.

Speaking ahead of the event, Devendra Jhajharia, President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), expressed his pride and optimism.

"The 7th Indian Open Para Athletics Championship is more than just a competition--it is a celebration of resilience, excellence, and national pride. As we prepare for the New Delhi 2025 World Championships, this event plays a pivotal role in finalising the athletes who will carry India's hopes on the global stage. I wish every athlete the very best and look forward to witnessing their incredible talent on display."

Athletes, too, are fired up for this crucial meet. Yogesh Kathuniya, silver medallist at the Paris and Tokyo Paralympics and one of India's most consistent throwers, shared his excitement.

"This meeting is special. It's our chance to show we are ready for the world stage. Competing here not only motivates me but also reminds me of the growing strength of Para athletics in India."

Rising sprint star Simran, who won gold at the Kobe 2024 Asian Championships, added.

"I'm feeling strong and focused. Racing in front of a home crowd in Bengaluru gives me extra energy. This meet is key for all of us looking to make it to the World Championships in New Delhi."

As anticipation builds, Kantaveera Stadium is being prepped to host the nation's finest. With India targeting a record haul at the upcoming New Delhi World Championships, this championship in Bangalore is expected to set the tone for what could be a historic outing for Indian para athletics. (ANI)

