Panaji (Goa) [India], May 12 (ANI): Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Association of Odisha qualified for the semi-finals of the 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2022 after beating their respective quarter-final opponents here on Thursday.

In the first Quarter-Final, Hockey Jharkhand edged Hockey Chandigarh 4-2 in the shootout after both the teams were locked at 3-3 after the regulation 60 minutes.

In the regulation time, Abhishek Tigga (40', 51') and Bishal Lakra (2') were the goal scorers for Jharkhand, while Chandigarh's goals came from the sticks of Gurpreet Singh (32', 33') and Captain Gurjeet Singh (48'). In the shootout, Jharkhand converted all their chances through Rohit Tirkey, Asim Ekka, Amrit Tirkey and Abhishek Tigga, while Gurpreet Singh and Damandeep Singh found the net for Chandigarh.

In the second quarter-final, Hockey Haryana outplayed Hockey Bihar 5-1. Captain Bittu (10', 12') and Rahul (36', 53') struck a brace each, while Bharat Kaushik (21') scored a goal for Haryana. Atit Kumar (26') scored the lone goal for Bihar.

In the third quarter-final, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Punjab 6-1 to seal their Semi-Final berth. Captain Manoj Yadav (7', 12'), Shahrukh Ali (9'), Akash Pal (19'), Raza Ali (25') and Mohd Zaid Khan (53') scored for the winning team. Prabhdeep Singh (10') scored the consolation goal for Punjab.

In the fourth quarter-final, the Hockey Association of Odisha registered a clinical 2-0 win over Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey. Bilkan Oram (13') and Irengbam Rohit Singh (34') scored a goal each to help the Hockey Association of Odisha book the last Semi-Final spot of the competition.

The semi-finals of the 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2022 will be played on Saturday. (ANI)

