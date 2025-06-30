Astana, Jun 30 (PTI) Hitesh and Sachin Siwach led India's charge with dominant performances, securing unanimous decision victories in their opening preliminary bouts at the World Boxing Cup here on Monday.

Hitesh, who won gold at the Brazil leg of World Boxing Cup earlier this year, outclassed Kan Chia-Wei of Chinese Taipei 5-0 in the light middleweight division at the Beeline Arena.

Sachin, a bronze winner in Brazil, was equally convincing in his 5-0 win over Canada's Al-Ahmadieh Keoma-Ali in the lightweight category.

In the women's competition, Minakshi began her campaign with a clean 5-0 win over Australia's Madeleine Bowen in the light flyweight division, while Muskan edged England's Kerry Davis 3-2 in a closely contested middleweight category bout.

India had claimed six medals at the previous World Boxing Cup leg in Brazil. PTI

