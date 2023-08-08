Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 7 (ANI): Hockey India on Monday congratulated Indian Men's Hockey Team goalkeeper Krishan B Pathak for earning his 100th international cap. The goalkeeper, who hails from Kapurthala, Punjab, achieved the feat during India's fourth match of the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 against Korea at the iconic Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium.

India have been unbeaten so far at the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, winning their first game 7-2 against China, drawing 1-1 against Japan in their second match, and then beating Malaysia 5-0 on Sunday. Pathak, who has featured in all the three games so far, has impressed fans with his calm presence in the tournament and was also named the Player of the Match against Malaysia, where he ensured a clean sheet for India, a Hockey India release said.

The 26-year-old made his debut for the Gold-medal winning Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team at the Uttar Pradesh Hockey Junior World Cup Men Lucknow 2016 and showcased his talent. He made his senior debut at the four-Nations tournament against Japan in January, 2018 and became a regular member of the squad. He was part of the Indian team that won the joint-Gold medal with Pakistan at the Men's Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2018 and was named in the Indian squad for the Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018.

The 26-year-old became a key figure for India at the goalpost during the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2020/21 and played a crucial role in helping India attain the third-place finish at the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2021/22. His spectacular performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games helped India win the coveted Silver medal and his strong performances at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela further cemented his role in the team. During the FIH Men's Hockey Pro League 2022/23, Krishan B Pathak was named as the Player of the Match against Spain for his match-winning performance at the nets for India.

Speaking on the milestone, Krishan said, "I feel honoured to have represented India for so many years and earning my 100th International Cap is truly a memorable achievement for me. After years of hard work and dedication, only a few receive the opportunity to represent India at the international level. It feels like a dream come true for me that I have been allowed to do so for so long, and I will continue to give my best each time I will get a chance to don the Indian jersey. I thank Hockey India, my teammates and my support staff for their constant support and faith in me over the years."

Congratulating Krishan B Pathak on the accomplishment, Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "I offer my best wishes and hearty congratulations to Krishan B Pathak for reaching the milestone. For any player, wearing the Indian jersey for the 100th time is truly a special moment in their careers and Krishan, who has showcased his sheer will and determination on and off the field over the past few years, is truly deserving of achieving the milestone. I am confident he will continue to make the nation proud and add many more plaudits to his name."

India Men's Hockey Team Results and Schedule:

August 3, 2023: India 7- 2 China

August 4, 2023: India 1-1 Japan

August 5, 2023: Malaysia 0-5 India

August 7, 2023: Korea vs India - 2030 hrs IST

August 9, 2023: India vs Pakistan - 2030 hrs IST. (ANI)

