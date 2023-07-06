New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Hockey India, who in March announced the first-of-its-kind initiative to distribute hockey equipment to State Member Units and Hockey Academies across the country, has so far successfully distributed over 11,000 hockey sticks, over 3,300 hockey balls, and various playing safety equipment, which have costed more than Rs 8 crore. Even remote districts and taluks were covered in the mega distribution drive.

The initiative by Hockey India aligns with their 'Hockey India ka Abhiyan Har Ghar Ho Hockey Ki Pehchan' program which not only aims to develop hockey at the grassroots level but also encourage underprivileged children to take up hockey as a sport.

Also Read | Stuart Broad Dismisses David Warner for 16th Time, Australian Opener Departs Cheaply on Day 1 of Ashes 2023 3rd Test.

With an unwavering commitment to fostering the growth of hockey in the country, Hockey India recognizes the pivotal role played by State Member Units and Hockey Academies in identifying and nurturing young talent. By equipping these institutions with essential playing equipment, Hockey India aims to provide aspiring athletes with the necessary resources to develop their skills and pursue their dreams in the sport.

All State Units, numerous Member Units, and hockey academies like Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club, Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy, Republican Sports Club, Naval Tata Hockey Academy Jamshedpur, Him Academy, Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy among others were the beneficiaries of the distribution drive, which spanned over numerous months.

Also Read | Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh ODI Captain, Announces Shock Retirement From International Cricket Before ICC World Cup 2023.

After receiving the hockey equipment from Hockey India, the State and Member Units distributed the gear in their respective districts.

Meanwhile, praising Hockey India's initiative, Hockey Maharashtra's Senior Vice President Manoj V Bhore said, "It is one of the best initiatives by Hockey India. It has helped numerous underprivileged players in junior and sub-junior categories as they are now able to play with proper and quality equipment, which is a dream come true for them. The distribution drive is a big boost for those hockey aspirants who want to play the sport but can't afford proper gear. Also, this move by Hockey India will definitely help in the promotion of the sport in all parts of the country and encourage more and more children to take up hockey as a sport."

Hockey Kerala President V Sunil Kumar also applauded the distribution drive by Hockey India and said, "It is a brilliant move by Hockey India as it has motivated numerous children in the state to play hockey. Also, the kits and gear provided to us have been very helpful for our players who are participating in National Championships across age groups. Playing with proper gear is a crucial part of the sport as it helps players improve their game, so in that regard, Hockey India is doing a commendable job."

Speaking on this notable initiative, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are delighted to provide these essential resources to our State Member Units and Hockey Academies. This distribution drive aligns with our vision of building a strong foundation for hockey development in India. By equipping young players with quality hockey sticks, balls, and playing safety equipment, we aim to create an enabling environment that will enable them to thrive and reach their full potential."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh also spoke on the initiative and said, "The impact of this equipment distribution initiative is expected to be far-reaching, benefiting numerous young players who aspire to represent India at the national and international levels. By empowering State Member Units and Hockey Academies with top-notch equipment, Hockey India aims to lay a strong foundation for the future of Indian hockey." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)