New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Hockey India on Sunday announced that the national sports federation will be expanding the Member Units Portal to include information about district unit compliances.

As part of the initiative, Hockey India has requested States Member Units to complete their paperwork for District Compliances from their respective states and upload it on the Member Units Portal so that Hockey India can track their progress and make the data transparent. The step aims to promote good governance across all regions while also digitising data to reduce reliance on paper, said a press release by Hockey India.

As a next step, Hockey India is looking to expand the Member Units Portal to include registration of all players competing in the State Championships as well as the District Championships across India, similar to the practice already followed for the annual National Championship.

The step will help Hockey India in collecting concrete data on players across all categories, and allow them to track their progress at every stage.

Speaking on the decision, Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "The step to include district compliances in the Member Units Portal highlights Hockey India's commitment towards promoting hockey at the grassroots level. Our aim is to ensure that we track all the data from all the districts of India to ensure the overall development of the sport. By tracking the progress of players from each district and state, we can also ensure the growth of athletes at the grassroots level and will be in a position to provide them with opportunities, facilities and equipment as, and when, required."

Further adding to the President, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said, "The expansion of the Hockey India Member Units Portal is another important step in our efforts to strengthen the sport of hockey at all levels across the country. Our aim is to build a robust foundation at the grassroots level by empowering all the States and District Units. This step will go a long way towards creating opportunities for aspiring hockey players at all levels, thus, ensuring the future of the sport in the country." (ANI)

