Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], August 15 (ANI): Day 3 of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship featured Division 'B' matches where Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Uttarakhand won their fixtures while Hockey Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir settled for a draw in Jalandhar, Punjab.

The day began with the Division 'B' match between Hockey Himachal and Jammu & Kashmir, which ended in a 5-5 draw as both sides shared a point. Captain Rajveer Singh (1', 19', 34') was in scoring form for Jammu and Kashmir and bagged a hat-trick. The other two goal scorers in his team were Rohanpreet Singh (51') and Gamanpreet Singh (56'). For Hockey Himachal, Gourav Kumar (43', 53') scored a brace with Anuj (15'), Pranshu Choudhary (18') and Sukhmanpreet Singh (27') also featuring on the scoresheet.

Also Read | IND-A W vs AUS-A W 2nd ODI 2025: Yastika Bhatia, Radha Yadhav and Tanuja Kanwer Lead India A to 50-over Series Win Over Australia A.

In the second match, Hockey Chandigarh enjoyed a narrow 4-3 win over Hockey Arunachal in their Division 'B', Pool A match. Rishav (8'), Moohamed Jaeed (19'), Fateh Singh (31') and Prabhjot Singh (33') were the scorers for the winning team. Captain Amarjeet Singh (17', 36', 53') showcased brilliant individual skill by scoring a hat-trick of goals; however, Hockey Arunachal fell short of a goal over the four quarters.

In the final fixture of the day, Hockey Uttarakhand secured a dominant 8-1 win over Assam Hockey. Mahendra Singh Bisht (33', 37'), Rohit Airy (32', 45'), Suraj Kumar (55',60'), Vishal Kumar (2') and Naveen Prasad (14') scored goals for Hockey Uttarakhand. Rohan Ekka (29') scored the lone goal for Assam Hockey. (ANI)

Also Read | AUS vs SA Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Australia vs South Africa Match in Cairns.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)