New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Hockey India on Saturday named 66 players for the upcoming Junior women's National Camp which begins from Monday at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru.

The players have been selected on the basis of Hockey India sanctioned domestic junior events in 2021. The camp will be held with the aim to select the core probable list of players.

Highlighting the importance of the Junior Women's National Camp, India Women's Team Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, "The list of players has been selected keeping in mind not only the upcoming Junior Women's tournaments this year, including the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup South Africa 2021 and the next World Cup scheduled for 2023 but also a long term vision for 2028 Olympic Games.

"We wish to send our best team to the tournament and with the extended time in our hands, this camp will help us in recognising players that can showcase their talent on the big stage for the future. It is also a learning opportunity for everyone, and for us to ensure that we are ready for the challenge that lies in front of us," she added.

List of players selected:

1. Khushboo

2. Preeti

3. Vaishnavi Phalke

4. Annu

5. Beauty Dungdung

6. Mumtaz Khan

7. Rutuja Pisal

8. Aanchal Sahu

9. Anisha Sahu

10. Anjali Panwar

11. Chandana J

12. Kajal Bara

13. Kurmapu Ramya

14. Manita

15. Manveet Kaur

16. Monu

17. Pramodni Lakra

18. Sp Likitha

19. Mahima Tete

20. Jyoti Chhatri

21. Manju Chorsiya

22. Neelam

23. Mudugula Bhavani

24. Samiksha Saxena

25. Adira S

26. Ashwini Kolekar

27. Bharani Sathram

28. Dechamma Ganapathi

29. Dhapa Devi

30. Hema Singh

31. Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar

32. Kalpana Kumari

33. Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi

34. Sanjana

35. Madhuri Kindo

36. Momita Oram

37. Navneet Kaur

38. Neha Kumari

39. Nidhi

40. Palak

41. Priyanka

42. Shaya Kaveramma Ba

43. Shail Kumari Gupta

44. Anjana Dungdung

45. Swarnika Rawat

46. Tejaswini Dn

47. Vinamrata Yadav

48. Vishali Sharma

49. Priyanka Yadav

50. Jyothi Edula

51. Jyoti Singh

52. Mary Kandulana

53. Taranpreet Kaur

54. Nikita Toppo

55. Sanskriti Sarwan

56. Nishi Yadav

57. Hina Bano

58. Ranji Kerketta

59. Ruchika Upadhyay

60. Deepika Soreng

61. Kanchan Nidhi Kerketta

62. Neeraj Rana

63. Anjali Gautam

64. Hritika Singh

65. Soniya Kumre

66. Bhumiksha Sahu (ANI)

