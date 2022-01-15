New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Hockey India on Saturday named 66 players for the upcoming Junior women's National Camp which begins from Monday at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru.
The players have been selected on the basis of Hockey India sanctioned domestic junior events in 2021. The camp will be held with the aim to select the core probable list of players.
Also Read | 2019-20 #HeroISL Golden Boot Winner @NValskis Joins @TheFalseNo9, @RjVarunofficial, … – Latest Tweet by Indian Super League.
Highlighting the importance of the Junior Women's National Camp, India Women's Team Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, "The list of players has been selected keeping in mind not only the upcoming Junior Women's tournaments this year, including the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup South Africa 2021 and the next World Cup scheduled for 2023 but also a long term vision for 2028 Olympic Games.
"We wish to send our best team to the tournament and with the extended time in our hands, this camp will help us in recognising players that can showcase their talent on the big stage for the future. It is also a learning opportunity for everyone, and for us to ensure that we are ready for the challenge that lies in front of us," she added.
Also Read | India vs South Africa, 3rd Test 2022: For a Period of Time, India Forgot About the Game, Says Dean Elgar on DRS Drama.
List of players selected:
1. Khushboo
2. Preeti
3. Vaishnavi Phalke
4. Annu
5. Beauty Dungdung
6. Mumtaz Khan
7. Rutuja Pisal
8. Aanchal Sahu
9. Anisha Sahu
10. Anjali Panwar
11. Chandana J
12. Kajal Bara
13. Kurmapu Ramya
14. Manita
15. Manveet Kaur
16. Monu
17. Pramodni Lakra
18. Sp Likitha
19. Mahima Tete
20. Jyoti Chhatri
21. Manju Chorsiya
22. Neelam
23. Mudugula Bhavani
24. Samiksha Saxena
25. Adira S
26. Ashwini Kolekar
27. Bharani Sathram
28. Dechamma Ganapathi
29. Dhapa Devi
30. Hema Singh
31. Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar
32. Kalpana Kumari
33. Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi
34. Sanjana
35. Madhuri Kindo
36. Momita Oram
37. Navneet Kaur
38. Neha Kumari
39. Nidhi
40. Palak
41. Priyanka
42. Shaya Kaveramma Ba
43. Shail Kumari Gupta
44. Anjana Dungdung
45. Swarnika Rawat
46. Tejaswini Dn
47. Vinamrata Yadav
48. Vishali Sharma
49. Priyanka Yadav
50. Jyothi Edula
51. Jyoti Singh
52. Mary Kandulana
53. Taranpreet Kaur
54. Nikita Toppo
55. Sanskriti Sarwan
56. Nishi Yadav
57. Hina Bano
58. Ranji Kerketta
59. Ruchika Upadhyay
60. Deepika Soreng
61. Kanchan Nidhi Kerketta
62. Neeraj Rana
63. Anjali Gautam
64. Hritika Singh
65. Soniya Kumre
66. Bhumiksha Sahu (ANI)
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)