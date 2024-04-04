Zagreb (Croatia), Apr 4 (AP) The home stadium of Hajduk club in Split was closed to supporters on Thursday, a day after fan violence left police injured.

More than 50 people were also detained after chaos erupted when Hajduk lost to Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 in a Croatian Cup semifinal.

Police said Hajduk fans ran onto the pitch after the match to try to attack Dinamo fans and players. Fans attacked the police with bottles, rocks and other objects, while also ripping out stadium chairs and later setting fire to containers outside the stadium.

Two policemen were seriously injured in the clashes, and 54 people were detained by police, Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said.

“There must be no tolerance for violence and vandalism,” Bozinovic added.

The Croatian Football Federation closed the doors to Hajduk's Poljud Stadium while the violence is investigated.

Fan violence is common in Croatia, and Dinamo Zagreb's ultras the Bad Blue Boys and Hajduk Split's supporters group Torcida are known for incidents. (AP) AM

