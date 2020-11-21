Pamplona, Nov 21 (AP) Osasuna came from behind to draw with Huesca 1-1, keeping the visitors winless since their return to the Spanish league.

Huesca dominated early at El Sadar Stadium. Sandro Ramirez finished off a poor clearance by Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera to open the scoring in the fifth minute.

After not creating any scoring chances in the first half, Osasuna improved with substitutes made at the restart. Defender David García equalized in the 68th when he headed in a set-piece.

Huesca has drawn seven and lost three games since returning to the topflight after one season in the second division. The point lifted it from last place to out of the relegation zone in 17th place.

"We were not able to play our game, but it was always positive to get a point, especially at a tough ground like this," Ramirez said.

"Victory still eludes us, but I think if we keep doing things well it will come."

Osauna was in 10th place after a third consecutive round without a win. On Saturday, Barcelona visits Atlético Madrid, while Real Madrid is at Villarreal. Leader Real Sociedad is at Cádiz on Sunday. (AP)

