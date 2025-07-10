Strasbourg (France), Jul 10 (AP) Two-time Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya won a partial victory at the European Court of Human Rights on Thursday in her seven-year legal fight against track and field's sex eligibility rules.

The court's 17-judge highest chamber said Semenya had her rights to a fair hearing violated at Switzerland's Supreme Court, where she had appealed against a ruling by the Court in Arbitration for Sport in favor of track and field's World Athletics.

Also Read | Indian Open Para Athletics Championship 2025 To Be Held in Bengaluru on July 11-12 at Kanteerava Stadium.

Her case should now go back to the Swiss federal court in Lausanne.

Europe's top human rights court in Strasbourg, France, dismissed other aspects of Semenya's appeal. (AP) AM

Also Read | SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match in Pallekele.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)