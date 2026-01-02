Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 2 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa on Friday said that the state government would take strict action against those who disturb the peace and spread violence in the state. Addressing ANI, Bairwa stated that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's government has taken decisive action against anti-social elements in Chomu who took the law into their own hands and spread unrest.

"Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has taken strict action against those anti-social elements in Chomu who took the law into their own hands and spread unrest. This bulldozer action is not against anyone but in support of the law. There is a zero-tolerance policy in Rajasthan for those who disturb the peace, spread violence. Those who tamper with the state's law and order will not be spared. The government, while prioritising the security, peace, and trust of ordinary citizens, is taking strict action and will continue to do so." Bairwa told ANI.

In Chomu town of Jaipur district, the local administration on Friday demolished illegal structures allegedly built by individuals involved in the recent violence during an anti-encroachment drive near a mosque.

The action comes days after police arrested several accused, including those identified as rioters who had pelted stones in the area.

Rajesh Gupta, ADCP, Jaipur West, stated that the municipal council initiated the action to clear illegal constructions in the area."Police have been deployed here to maintain law and order. Notices were issued to 19-20 people, and demolition is being carried out against those who had encroached. Action is also being taken against individuals who resorted to violence during the process on the day the stone pelting incident happened," he said.

Pradeep Sharma, SHO, Chomu Police Station, said, "Action should be taken against those who are in the wrong. We are here with the municipal council. The municipal council has identified the encroachment and is taking action against it..."

Sandeep Singh Kaviya, Health Inspector, Chomu Municipal Council, said, "Three days ago, we issued notices to 20-22 people who had encroached on the road, instructing them to remove the encroachments. Upon the expiry of the deadline, we are now taking action to remove these encroachments."

A local resident, Shahid Pathan from Imam Chowk, supported the drive, saying the action taken is correct. "Illegal constructions cause inconvenience to people. Unauthorised butcher shops and meat shops operating here without licences create problems for the public and spread filth. Therefore, this action is right," he said.

On December 26, the stone pelting incident reported in Rajasthan's Chomu town was linked to a long-running dispute over alleged encroachment near a local mosque, police officials said.

Over a hundred people were detained by the police following an incident in Jaipur's Chomu.

DCP West, Jaipur, Hanuman Prasad Meena told ANI, "Tension arose in Chaumu over a dispute related to a religious site, and when police action was taken, miscreants pelted stones at the police, injuring some policemen. The police took the rioters from their homes and detained them. A total of 110 rioters were taken into custody by the police."

A long-simmering dispute over alleged encroachment near a mosque in Chomu flared into violence, prompting police to clamp down swiftly with detentions, heavy deployment, and suspension of internet services to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.)