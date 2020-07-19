Mogyorod [Hungary], July 19 (ANI): Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton on Sunday won his eighth Hungarian Grand Prix title at Hungaroring circuit and equalled Michael Schumacher's record for most number of wins at a single venue.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen overcame a poor qualifying that saw him start P7. But an embarrassing crash into the Turn 12 wall on his lap to the grid, required some urgent repairs to claim P2, with the Dutchman holding off an attack by third-placed Valtteri Bottas in the final stages of the race.

Starting from pole, Hamilton quickly surged into a comfortable lead in the early laps, before managing his pace over his rivals in the encounter at the Hungaroring, eventually taking the flag 8.7s ahead of Verstappen to seal his third win in a row at this race.

Racing Point's Lance Stroll could not convert his P3 grid position into the team's first podium of the year as he came home a distant fourth. A late pass from Red Bull's Alex Albon on the Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel gave Albon -- who started 13th -- P5, although Red Bull were summoned to the stewards after the race for allegedly drying Albon's grid spot ahead of the race start.

Vettel held off the second Racing Point of Sergio Perez in the final laps of the race, as the Mexican finished seventh, having started fourth, while Renault's Daniel Ricciardo made a monster 42-lap stint on mediums work to take the eighth position. (ANI)

