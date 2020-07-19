Barcelona fans were not happy with Luis Suarez after the Uruguayan passed up an easy opportunity to score in the first half of the game. The Catalan team are taking on Alaves in the final game of the La Liga 2019-20 season. With the league title already secured by Real Madrid, the Blaugrana’s are looking to end the season on a high with an away win. Alaves vs Barcelona Match, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Time in IST.

Ansu Fati gave Barcelona the lead in the 24th minute of the game, and a few minutes later, Luis Suarez had an opportunity to put them 2-0 ahead. The Uruguayan was sent through one-on-one with the keeper, by a brilliant through ball by Riqui Puig but the 33-year-old was unlike himself as he was unable to convert the easy chance. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Fans Vote for Best Free-Kick Taker of All-Time.

The Catalan faithful were not happy with that miss, as it robbed the new Barcelona darling ‘Riqui Puig’ of his first assist for the club in Spain’s first division football league. Here are some of the reactions.

Reactions

Fuck suarez for ruining riqui’s beautiful chance to get an assist — chris (@confidentialsin) July 19, 2020

Typical Suarez

Suarez can score a hattrick in a game and still be the worst player on the pitch — BAD NIGGA 🦡 (@badniggafela) July 19, 2020

Misses Again

📸 - Riqui Puig only needs 1 touch to send Suárez away 1vs1 with the goalkeeper but the Uruguayan misses again. pic.twitter.com/Zc5AFHxna3 — FCBarcelonaNation (@BarcaNationLive) July 19, 2020

Best and Worst

Luis Suarez, the only player that can be the best & worst number 9 at the same time pic.twitter.com/d1nb0mznfL — ETReacts (@ETReacts) July 19, 2020

A Sitter

27' Suárez misses an absolute sitter after a stunning pass from Puig to reach him. — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 19, 2020

But just like every other top striker does, Luis Suarez was able to put that miss behind him and just before the half-time break managed to get himself a goal. This strike put Barcelona 3-0 ahead in the match after Lionel Messi had scored the second.

This performance will give Barcelona much-needed confidence boost before they begin their Champions League campaign in August. The Catalan side will take on Napoli in the second leg of the Round of 16 as the reverse ended in a 1-1 draw.

