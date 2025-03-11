Hyderabad, Mar 11 (PTI) Out of the top six race, Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC will look to finish their campaign on a high note when they face off in the Indian Super League here on Wednesday.

This is the last league match of the current ISL before the playoffs begin.

Both these sides are out of of the top-six race, which will round off with the match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC on Tuesday.

After 23 games each, Hyderabad FC are at the penultimate place in the standings with 17 points, whereas Kerala Blasters FC are ninth with 28 points.

Hyderabad FC secured a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture on November 7, 2024, and will be eager to complete their first-ever league double over Kerala Blasters FC.

Hyderabad FC have let go of multiple goals in each of their last two ISL games, facing defeats in both by a two-goal margin.

Their last longer run of such results was a three-game stretch in April 2024, which included a 1-3 loss to Kerala Blasters.

Hyderabad FC have spent 47.4% of their game time trailing this season, the highest percentage in the league, and 16 percentage points more than Kerala Blasters FC (31.4%). The team will want to assume greater control over proceedings early on in their final match of the season.

Kerala Blasters FC did not find the back of the net in their last away game – a 0-2 defeat to FC Goa (February 22, 2025). If they go scoreless again, it will be the first time since February-March 2024 that they do so in consecutive games on the road.

Kerala Blasters FC wrapped up a five-game streak with a 1-0 victory over Mumbai City FC. To finish the season, their eyes will be set on registering consecutive shutouts for the first time since December 2023.

In their 12 face-offs so far, Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC have won five and six games respectively. One match has produced a draw.

