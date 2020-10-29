Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 29 (ANI): Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC (HFC) has announced a strategic tie-up with Spanish club Marbella FC as both the clubs signed a three-year association.

The Andalusia-based club currently plays in the Segunda Division B, having narrowly missed out on promotion last season.

"Marbella FC has one of the top infrastructure facilities in not just Spain, but entire Europe. This strategic tie-up allows us to explore a lot of opportunities that will help Hyderabad FC on the technical side of the game. For starters, the top young players in our first and reserve team will head to Marbella for an extended training period, once travel opens up," HFC Co-Owner Varun Tripuraneni said in a statement.

Through this tie-up, Hyderabad FC will be able to avail facilities and infrastructure of Marbella FC for conducting preseason for HFC's first-team players and will also have the opportunity of utilising their medical personnel and facilities.

"The facilities and infrastructure will offer a great level of exposure for our players and the idea is to provide medium to long-term training experience and not just a short camp," added Varun Tripuraneni.

Marbella FC General Manager Hector Morales said, "This alliance with Hyderabad FC is a source of pride for Marbella FC. It will allow us to be in contact with one of the most important clubs from an emerging football market. We are convinced that this alliance will bring great benefits to both clubs. We are already working with Hyderabad FC to start this new adventure together as soon as possible."

Apart from gaining their sporting and technical assistance, Hyderabad FC will also have access to Marbella FC's global network to scout players. Options also exist to loan players, as well as sign and invest in players strategically as part of the tie-up for both sides. (ANI)

