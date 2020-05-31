Sports News | I Don't Know Where These Things Come From: Sakshi on Dhoni's Retirement Rumours

Kolkata, May 31 (PTI) Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi on Sunday expressed astonishment on rumours about her husband's retirement on social media, clearly indicating that the former India captain is still eyeing a return to the national team.

Dhoni has been away from cricket for over a year now. He last played for India during the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand and since then his future has been a constant speculation as he did not find a place in the BCCI's centrally contracted players list.

Also Read | â€˜Paranthe Kithe Hai?â€™: Sachin Tendulkar Responds to Yuvraj Singhâ€™s New Challenge.

"He is low profile. During the lockdown he had no presence on the social media. I don't know where these things come from. I just don't know," Sakshi said during an Instagram Live hosted by Chennai Super Kings.

"See if you have to be prepared for these things when you have social media exposure... People have their opinions. Two days ago when that Dhoni 'retires' was trending, the message was put out... Whenever anything happens, I start getting calls and messages."

Also Read | Manchester City Winger Riyad Mahrez Has Watches Worth Â£300,000 Stolen by Thieves From His Penthouse: Reports.

The speculation further gained steam with uncertainty surrounding this year's IPL in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as it is believed that Dhoni is eyeing a return to the Indian team through the cash-rich T20 league.

"We of course miss CSK, still wondering whether IPL going to happen or not. My daughter also asking 'when it will happen?' Let's see..."

But if there is no cricket, the entire family plans to hit the hills in Uttarakhand.

"If there is cricket, there will be cricket. But Mahi and I have planned to hit the hills. We are planning to go to Uttarakhand, stay in small villages. We will take road trips that's safe. No flights," Sakshi said.

Dhoni, however, did not come for the show.

"You know how Mahi is... Mahi wont really come and talk on Insta Live. Knowing Mahi I know they (fans) are crazy about him. But we all know that he's kept a low profile on social media."

Sakshi further delved on the emotional aspect of Captain Cool and remembered when he led CSK to the IPL title in 2018 as the Chennai outfit, along with Rajasthan Royals, were making a comeback to the tournament after serving a two-year ban.

"Mahi is always emotional about cricket. It's his love," she said of Dhoni, who is the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy) and also took India to the No 1 Test ranking.

"He has got a thinking brain, it does not rest. When he plays video games, it helps him divert his mind, which is a good thing. Nowadays PUBG has encroached my bed. Mahi is sleep-talking about PUBG these days," she said.

"Video games are a stress-buster for him. When he plays video games, it helps him divert his mind, which is a good thing."

Away from cricket, the 38-year-old is also busy pampering his passion for bikes.

"He bought parts and assembled them. He was assembling a bike and fully assembled it and he forgot to put one part and the next day he had to open the bike and he had do it all over again," Sakshi said.

Sakshi also opened up about the former captain's camaraderie with his teammates.

"Mahi has always kept his door open. It has been like that since 2010 (when we got married). People come, we chat sometimes till 3-4 in the morning. When they come to talk to Mahi about cricket, I go away."

In a lighter vein, Sakshi said only she can pick up a fight with 'ice-cool' Dhoni.

"Nobody picks up a fight with him. I am the only one," she concluded.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)