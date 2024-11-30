Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 30 (ANI): Gokulam Kerala FC eked out a valuable point away from Real Kashmir FC after coming back from an early deficit at the TRC Football Turf on Friday. The hosts led by a goal at half-time, before Gokulam equalised late in the second half to earn a 1-1 draw.

It didn't take the hosts too long to score the opener. In fact, the goal came so early that Gokulam players barely had their blood circulation going. With less than 120 seconds on the clock, the Snow Leopards won a throw on the right flank. A long throw by Mohammad Aqib followed which was met perfectly by a rising Cameroonian Bouba Aminou whose glancing back header gave them the lead. The defender scored against his former team who he represented for three seasons and won an I-League title with.

The first half was littered with chances for Real Kashmir to extend that lead, as they constantly miscued shots, headers and gave away half chances at goal. Senegalese striker Karim Samb missed a few including an open header from a corner and a one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Gokulam picked up the pieces in the second half and slowly started edging their way back into the game. While Kashmir remained reliant and dangerous via the aerial route, Gokulam passed it around slickly only to fail in the final third.

It was ironic then that it was an aerial ball that undid a tight Real Kashmir defence and drew the Malabarians level. A free kick from the left went through an entire melee of defenders before Athul Unnikrishnan poked it home at the far post in the 76th minute. It was the first time in four I-League away trips that Gokulam Kerala managed to score a goal in Srinagar.

Galvanised, Gokulam created a host of chances in the next minutes, Ignacio Abeledo and Michael Soosairaj forcing sharp saves from Mohammed Arbaz. Real Kashmir regained control and took the game to a deserved draw. (ANI)

