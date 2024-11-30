Mohun Bagan Super Giant has performed exceedingly well in recent matches and is on a five-game unbeaten run at the moment winning four of those matches. Their recent draw against the Odisha side surprised many and also exploited their shortcomings in the offensive department. Yet the side has scored the third most goals in the ISL 2024-25 seasons with Subhashish Bose leading the scorers with three goals and Greg Stewert providing four assists in the eight matches. They have a chance to close the gap at the top with a win against Chennaiyin FC. ISL 2024-25: Mumbai City FC Hold Chennaiyin FC to 1-1 Draw in Indian Super League's 1000th Match

Chennaiyin FC would be unlucky after missing out on points following multiple late goals from their opposition. Yet they have Jordan leading them in the scoring department while Connor Shields is amongst the top assist maker in the ISL 2024-25 season. But the side needs to be more organised, especially during the closing stages of the match against the Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Check out Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC match details and viewing options below.

When is Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will welcome the competitors from South – Chennaiyin FC on matchday 9. The match will be played on Saturday, November 30. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena and it has a start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC match viewing options below. Farukh Choudhary, Daniel Chima Chukwu Help Chennaiyin FC Kickstart ISL 2024–25 Campaign in Style; Beats Odisha FC 3–2.

Where to Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights of the ISL 2024-25 matches and fans can watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check out Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC streaming options below.

How to Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Chennaiyin FC live streaming online for free. Although Mohun Bagan is the favourites in this matchup, Chennaiyin FC could snatch a point from the Kolkata-based side.

