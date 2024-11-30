FC Barcelona dropped some five points from their recent two matches cutting their lead at the top to just one point – given the fact that Real Madrid has a match in hand. But with a strong performance in the recent UCL game, Hansi Flick’s men will be confident entering the match against Las Palmas. Interestingly, Barcelona is unbeaten in the 16 league matches against Las Palmas. They went on to win 11 matches out of those 16 and will hope to repeat the performance in the 2024-25 season also. Lamine Yamal Wins Golden Boy 2024 Award, Becomes Fourth Barcelona Player After Lionel Messi, Gavi, Pedri to Win Prestigious Accolade.

Defensively fragile Las Palmas couldn’t maintain a clean sheet against FC Barcelona in any competition in the last 54 years. With the current form of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowsky, the Palmes side will have to put in extra effort securing its goal. Barcelona on the other hand will be fresh from their 125th anniversary celebrations and will look to start their personal new year with a thumping win against 17th placed Las Palmas. Checkout Barcelona vs Las Palmas Match details and viewing options below.

When is Barcelona vs Las Palmas La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona will host Las Palmas in La Liga 2024-25 on Saturday, November 30. The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano match will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys and it will start at 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). La Liga 2024–25: 10-Man Barcelona Concedes Two Late Goals in Draw Against Celta Vigo.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Las Palmas, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

For La Liga 2024-25 season, there is no official broadcaster in India. Fans in India will not have Barcelona vs Las Palmas La Liga 2024-25 match live telecast. For the Barcelona vs Las Palmas online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Las Palmas, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR is the new official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch Barcelona vs Las Palmas La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website

