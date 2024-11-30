Sri Bhaini Sahib (Punjab) [India], November 30 (ANI): Rajasthan United FC staged a remarkable 3-1 comeback victory over hosts Namdhari FC in the I-League 2024-25 at the Namdhari Stadium on Saturday.

After a lacklustre start, Namdhari took a fortuitous lead in the 18th minute through an own goal. A long ball played from the back was volleyed into Rajasthan's net by defender Wayne Vaz, who was under pressure from Akashdeep Singh in the box.

While the goal was fortunate, it reflected the flow of play to some extent. Namdhari dominated the early exchanges, frequently winning the ball in dangerous areas as Rajasthan struggled to play out from the back. However, Namdhari's constant pressure was undermined by their inability to finish effectively.

Akashdeep nearly doubled the lead in the 34th minute, showcasing his skills by twisting and turning at the edge of the box before curling a shot towards the far corner. Rajasthan goalkeeper James Kithan was equal to the task, diving to tip the ball over the crossbar.

Rajasthan's first real chance came three minutes later, more from individual brilliance than team play. Naoba Meitei weaved his way into the box, leaving two defenders trailing, before delivering a low cross across the goal. Namdhari's defence was caught flatfooted, but no Rajasthan player was present to finish the move.

Gradually, Rajasthan found their rhythm. The half-time break did little to disrupt their growing momentum. Renewed energy and effective use of the wings paid off early in the second half when William Neihsial was brought down in the box by Namdhari defender Manvir Singh. Spanish recruit Alain Oyarzun converted the resulting penalty in the 51st minute, bringing the teams level.

The tide had turned in Rajasthan's favour, but Namdhari were not without chances. In the 70th minute, Brazilian forward Cledson Dasilva came agonisingly close, his glancing header from a corner drifting just wide of the post.

Namdhari's missed opportunities proved costly. In the 73rd minute, Seiminmang Manchong dazzled with his dribbling skills, outmanoeuvring three defenders outside the box before firing a low shot towards goal. Though not perfectly placed, the effort had enough power to evade goalkeeper Jaspreet Singh's desperate attempt to save it, giving Rajasthan the lead.

Namdhari's troubles deepened when they were reduced to 10 men with 10 minutes remaining. Rajasthan sealed their victory in the 85th minute when Wayne Vaz redeemed himself for the earlier own goal, tapping in from close range after Jaspreet had parried Ronny Pena's header from a well-taken free kick. (ANI)

