Arsenal have lost their way a bit in the title race, dropping to the fifth spot in the English Premier League table. The Gunners have 22 points from 12 games with just a solitary win in their last five matches. Mikel Arteta’s side was seen as a strong challenger for the League Title, but again poor finishing and defending combined with injury crises left the Gunners out of the title race so far. They face West Ham next, who are struggling at the moment in the Premier League with just four wins and five draws in opening 12 matches. Premier League Clubs Approve Changes to Associated Party Transaction Rules.

Moreover, West Ham has a poor record against Arsenal at home. They have lost the most games – 36 against their London Rivals than any other opponent. In the last 16 encounters, Arsenal has won 10 matches and drew the remaining games extending their impressive run against the Hammers. But this season, Arsenal will have to be more clinical against West Ham’s defence line as they have missed multiple opportunities against opponents. Check out West Ham vs Arsenal match details and viewing options below.

When is West Ham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Arsenal will play an away game against West Ham on Match Week 13 of the Premier League 2024-25. The West Ham vs Arsenal match will be played at the London Stadium and it starts at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 30. Shaun Wright-Phillips Backs Erling Haaland To Break More Records, Compares Him to Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Where to Get Live Telecast of West Ham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

For years, Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The West Ham vs Arsenal live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select 1 HD and SD channels. For West Ham vs Arsenal online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of West Ham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the West Ham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Arsenal will be challenged in this tie but should secure a 1-0 win here.

