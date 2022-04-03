Naihati (West Bengal) [India], April 3 (ANI): Sardor Jakhonov and Pritam Singh were on target as Rajasthan United FC defeated TRAU FC 2-0 in I-League on Saturday, here, at the Naihati Stadium.

Following this victory, Rajasthan United moved to the fifth spot on the table.

TRAU started the match on a high note and their passing was also on the point and it seemed they would be the ones to break the deadlock.

But against the run of play, Rajasthan United went 1-0 up, courtesy of a magnificent goal from Sardor Jakhonov from outside the box. The ball was set up by Aman Thapa.

TRAU and Rajasthan increased their counterattacking as the game progressed to the final ten minutes of the first half. While TRAU looked for an equalizer, Rajasthan United were biding their time. In the end, Rajasthan's strategy worked as they were leading the game at the break.

Much like the first half, TRAU started the second half on the front foot while Rajasthan United were happy to play the counterattack. The way TRAU were passing the ball at the start of the second half it seemed it would not be long before they will level the contest. But, the equalizer never came.

Pritam Singh netted the second goal of the match through Jakhonov's assist in the 87th minute to double Rajasthan's lead and in the process sealed TRAU FC's fate. (ANI)

