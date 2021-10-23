Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 23 (ANI): Delhi FC finished their I-League qualifiers 2021 campaign with a demolition job on Madan Maharaj FC (MMFC) as they thoroughly outclassed the side from Madhya Pradesh in a comfortable 6-0 victory on Saturday.

Delhi FC scored three goals on either side of halftime with Nikhil Mali and Gagandeep Bali netting a brace each, while Sergio Barboza and captain Anwar Ali added one goal each to end the capital side's maiden qualifiers campaign on a high.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks India to Beat Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Delhi FC dominated proceedings from the first whistle, having an early chance to take the lead when Brazilian Sergio Barboza ran clean through on goal with only the goalkeeper to beat. Barboza was caught up by a retrieving Pranendra Singh Thakur, but the latter's last-ditch tackle on the Delhi FC attacker was deemed a foul inside the box by the referee.

Delhi FC earned the penalty for the second time in successive matches and Brazilian Sergio Barboza stepped up to take the spot-kick and calmly converted from his third attempt in the 5th minute.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Norwich City, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Delhi FC doubled their lead in the 19th minute through winger Nikhil Mali. The goal came from a well-worked set-piece routine that came right out of the Delhi FC training ground.

Nikhil Mali soon doubled his personal tally and made it 3-0 for Delhi FC in the 21st minute and the side ended the first half on a high.

Delhi FC resumed the second half just as they had played all through the first, and made it 4-0 through substitute striker Gagandeep Bali.

The second-half substitute grabbed a brace seven minutes later and made it 5-0 for Delhi FC in the 63rd minute.

Delhi FC compiled further misery on MMFC ten minutes later in the 73rd minute as the side from the capital racked up half a dozen goals.

Nikhil Mali played in a low cross with his left foot this time around, which was met inside the box by centre-back Anwar Ali, who had timed a late run into the box to meet the ball and slide home a toe-poked finish past the hapless Abhishek Calvin.

The result ensured that Madan Maharaj remain winless in the final round of the Hero I-League Qualifiers, while Delhi FC finish on four points. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)