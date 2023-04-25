Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 25 (ANI): FC Bengaluru United ended their group stage campaign of the 2nd Division I-League Qualifiers on a high note, following yet another victory against RKM FC, 1-0 at the Ramakrishna Mission Sports Complex in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

Nikhil Mali's (12') early strike was the sole goal of the match.

Fans turned up in large numbers to cheer for the home team but will take solace in the fact that they were treated to an afternoon of high-octane football. With 17 points in 8 games, the victory seals FC Bengaluru United as the leader of the Group C table and they move on to compete in the next round of 2nd Division I-League Qualifiers with four other teams in a home and away format. The top two teams will then secure a place in the 2023-24 I-League season.

As early as the 12th minute, FC Bengaluru United showed their appetite for goals. After swiftly regaining possession in a threatening area, a shrewd Shajan Franklin, played in Nikhil Mali who found the back of the net, to score his second goal of the season and give FCBU the crucial early lead, 1-0. He nearly doubled his tally soon after but was unavailable to complete his brace.

While the two-time Karnataka Super Division imprinted themselves on the game, tempers began to flare and the RKM FC skipper Suresh Kumar Dhruw was given a yellow card for his conduct against FCBU striker Irfan Yadwad.

At half time, FCBU led 1-0, despite their dominance, the game was very much within the reach of RKM FC.

The second half resumed with RKM FC continuing their aggressive brand of football. A physical contest ensued between the two sides, with midfielder Abhijit Pramanik picking up a yellow for his blatant foul, soon after this Sayif Mullick of RKM FC was sent off with a red card for his infractions. A 10-man RKM FC struggled to secure an equaliser but did manage to deny FC Bengaluru United another goal.

Following a brief hiatus, FCBU will be back in action on May 6th, where they will take on the winners from Group A (yet to be determined) in a home fixture. The previous round augurs well for the team, they have proven to be lethal in front of goal and rock solid on a defensive front. Striker Irfan Yadwad is the league's highest scorer with 11 goals and will be keen to continue his purple patch for the remainder of the season. (ANI)

