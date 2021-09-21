By By Norbu Chhering

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Former India footballer Mehtab Hossain is returning to playing the game after a couple of years and plying his trade for Madan Maharaj FC in the I-League qualifiers, the midfielder is looking to keep no stones unturned to help his team qualify for the main event.

Also Read | DC vs SRH, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Clash at Dubai International Stadium.

"Expectations right now is difficult for me and my team will try and play a good brand of football. We have little time left for the qualifiers and foreign players are yet to come and they will reach soon. Progress is on and there are young blood and experienced players like Ravi Das, Abhisek Das and have two players from Chennai FC. We will try our best and look to qualify," he told ANI.

Commenting on life in the bio-bubble, Mehtab said: "It is very difficult to stay in a bio-bubble and once inside, you have to spend around 20-25 days, that is not easy, but as a sportsperson, we have to adapt to different challenges and this is one of them."

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts A Couple of Records in Premier League, Tops Shots Per Game & Shots on Target .

Speaking about his lack of coaching experience, Mehtab said, "My effort is to bring some inputs as I have played under some great coaches like Trevor Morgan, Subrata Bhattacharya and Subhash Bhowmick. Will look to share with the boys what I have learnt." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)