Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 4 (ANI): Real Kashmir FC and Kenkre FC played out an engaging 1-1 draw in the I-League 2021-22 at Kalyani Stadium on Friday.

It was midfielder Vijay Nagappan (45+1') who opened the scoring for Kenkre FC to give the club an early lead. Real Kashmir dominated possession and captain Mason Robertson (66') converted an opportunity in the second half to bring his team back on level terms. Both teams fought till the final whistle to get the winner, but were unable to do so and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The match started with Real Kashmir dominating and making dangerous moves inside Kenkre FC's half. In the 4th minute, Tiago Adan entered inside the box from the center, but his shot was saved by Kenkre goalkeeper Tenzin. In the 8th minute, Kenkre's Jishnu Balakrishnan received the ball from a corner and took a shot from a wide range. But the shot went wide off the post.

A counter-attacking move from Kenkre FC towards the stroke of halftime saw Vijay Nagappan clearing Real Kashmir's defence and hitting a right-footed shot towards the bottom-right corner to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Real Kashmir Head Coach David Robertson brought on fresh legs in the 65th minute replacing Meitei with Ragav Gupta. The change in formation worked for Real Kashmir as Mason Robertson scored a goal in the next minute as Ragav gave a brilliant assistant to his captain inside the 6-yard-box, which Robertson collected with ease and put it past the nets.

Real Kashmir will play against Gokulam Kerala FC on March 7, while Kenkre FC will face RoundGlass Punjab Football Club on March 8. (ANI)

