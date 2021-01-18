Kalyani (West Bengal) [India], January 18 (ANI): After beating Chennai City FC 2-0 in their previous match, Real Kashmir FC will aim to build on their winning momentum, grabbing maximum points, when they lock horns against fourth-placed Sudeva Delhi FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Tuesday.

After a slow start to the I-League, where they were held to a 1-1 draw by TRAU, Real Kashmir FC put their hat into the title contention, defeating Chennai City 2-0, going third on the I-League table despite being on level points (4) with table toppers Churchill Brothers and Mohammedan SC.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, head coach David Robertson said, "It was a very tough match against Chennai City FC but we dug deep and got the job done. We played well and had some good spells in the game, we are looking to replicate that performance in the next match as well."

Afghan international Haroon Amiri said, "Sudeva Delhi FC has a strong team with the likes of Kean (Lewis) leading them. It won't be an easy outing for us but we are ready for it. We know we will have to initiate attacks and take an early lead if we are to win the match."

Debutants Sudeva Delhi FC won their first match of the I-League last time around when they defeated Indian Arrows 3-0. However, the challenge present in the form of Real Kashmir will be way more difficult for the Delhi outfit, who have garnered three points from two games.

Head coach Chencho Dorji is wary of the threat that Real Kashmir presents. "They (Real Kashmir) are one of the best sides in the nation and we have to be very focused going into the match. Every game is very important and the season will become tougher as it progresses."

Midfielder Kean Lewis said, "There are no easy teams in the I-League, so every game is going to be very difficult and challenging. We know that Real Kashmir is deadly in attack and we have to be on our toes if we are to get a positive result." (ANI)

