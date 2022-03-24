Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 24 (ANI): Gameweek 7 of the I-League 2021-22 season features a clash between two heavyweights, RoundGlass Punjab FC and Real Kashmir FC. The game will be played at the Kalyani Stadium on Friday.

Real Kashmir FC are coming into the match after settling with two back-to-back draws and head coach David Robertson wants to keep collecting a few more points.

"We are very happy after the late comeback against NEROCA FC. In the match against Sreenidi, we led but were pegged back. It's the nature of the league. We played two games less so we need to collect a few more points to reach where we want to be," he said.

Real Kashmir FC captain Mason Robertson thinks that the break had arrived at the right time to figure out mistakes and kick on. "This season, we are playing every game in a space of three to four days. We don't get much recovery. This break was very good for us. We are motivated and ready to give our best in the coming matches," he said.

On the other hand, RoundGlass Punjab FC assistant coach Floyd Pinto wants to keep up the momentum going forward. "We had a good few days to prepare for the match. In the last few matches, we played with good intensity and we dominated the ball. However, we lacked creativity in the final third but we are confident of converting our chances," he said.

Midfielder Rupert Nongrum also wants to take all the positives going forward. "In the last match, we continued to create a few chances. Unfortunately, the results didn't go in our favour. We want to make sure that we can get all three points. Real Kashmir FC are a challenging side. We are aware of the threat they possess. We have to be at our best to win the match," the midfielder said.

The assistant head coach Floyd Pinto wants to execute the plans against the opponents. "They are a unique side who play differently compared to the other teams. It needs extra effort. They will be fresh after a break. However, we had good momentum. We have to restrict them and take our chances. Hopefully, we can get a positive result, " he concluded. (ANI)

