WrestleMania 2022 will be the 38th edition of the prestigious event held annually by WWE. WrestleMania 38 will be a two-night event and will take place on Aril 02, 2022 and April 03, 2022, at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas–Fort, Texas. So ahead of WrestleMania 38, we take a look at the match card, live streaming details and everything you need to know about the event. Veer Mahaan, Indian Wrestler, To Make WWE RAW Debut on April 4.

WrestleMania 38 will be the fourth edition of the event to be held in the state of Texas (after X-Seven, 25, and 32) and the second in AT&T Stadium after WrestleMania 32 in 2016. The Pay-per-View will feature Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar in the main event as the two will compete for the unification of the promotion's two world championships – WWE Championship and Universal Championship.

When Is WrestleMania 38? Know Date, Time and Venue

WrestleMania 38 will be a two-night event and will take place on Aril 02, 2022 and April 03, 2022 according to local time. The PPV first night will be held on April 03 at 05:30 AM and the second night will take place from April 04, 2022 from 05:30 AM onwards as per Indian Standard Time (IST). The event is scheduled to take place at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas–Fort, Texas.

How To Watch WrestleMania 38 Live Streaming and Telecast?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of WWE in India and will telecast WrestleMania 38 on their channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 1 to watch the PPV on TV. SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network will live stream WrestleMania 38 on its app and website for fans in India.

What Is WrestleMania 38 Match Card?

Saturday

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

The KO Show: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin to confront Kevin Owens

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

Sunday

WWE Champion vs. Universal Champion Winner Take All Championship Unification Match: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: RK-Bro (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

