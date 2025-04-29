Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 29 (PTI) The Kerala government on Tuesday passed an order to create a supernumerary post of Deputy Commandant in the Malabar Special Police Battalion for Indian football legend I M Vijayan and appoint him to it, given his contributions to the sport.

Vijayan is currently the Assistant Commandant in the Malabar Special Police Battalion.

Also Read | IND-W vs SA-W Women’s Tri-Series 2025 Innings Update: Pratika Rawal Hits Half-Century as India Women Post 276/6 Against South Africa Women.

The government directed the State Police Chief to take further steps following the order and submit a report.

The order comes a day before Vijayan is set to retire from the force.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane Among Eight India Stars Named Icon Players for T20 Mumbai League 2025.

According to the order, Vijayan had requested the creation of the supernumerary post of Deputy Commandant and appointed him to that position in view of his contributions to the sport for the country and the state of Kerala.

The order stated that the government considered his request and decided to grant it as a special case in view of his "invaluable achievements" in the sport that raised the image of the country and the state.

The government had promoted him from the post of Inspector to Assistant Commandant in 2021.

Vijayan has been honoured with the Padma Shri and is the director of the Kerala Police Football team. He is also the chief of the technical committee in the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)