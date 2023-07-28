Bridgetown [Barbados], July 28 (ANI): Indian Captain Rohit Sharma remembered his early days in the Indian team when he used to bat at number seven after he batted at the same position in the first ODI match against West Indies in Bridgetown on Thursday.

Rohit gave a chance to youngsters in the match as he choose to bat down the order.

A four-wicket haul by Kuldeep Yadav and a half-century by Ishan Kishan were the highlights as India defeated West Indies by five wickets in the first ODI of three-match series at Barbados.

"We wanted to give game time to the ODI guys who have come in, we will keep trying those things whenever possible. To restrict them to 115, we knew we could try these guys and give them a go. I don't think they'll get many chances like this. I made my debut for India and was batting at number 7, reminded me of those days," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

"I never thought the pitch would play like that, it was the team's need to bowl first and have a score. The pitch had everything for the seamers and spinners, our guys did well to restrict them to that score. Mukesh was brilliant, he can swing the ball at good pace. Good to see what he can offer, haven't seen him much in domestic cricket. No matter the conditions, we need to bowl in the right areas to restrict them and I thought our bowlers did brilliantly. And then Ishan was good with the bat as well," Rohit added.

In the chase of 115 runs, India started off decently. Ishan Kishan was promoted up the order to open with Shubman Gill.

Gill's disappointing run in recent international matches continued as he poked a delivery by Jayden Seales on the fifth-stump line and was dismissed for seven off 16 balls. India was 18/1 at that point.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja took India to win, finishing at 118/5 in 22.5 overs, with Rohit (12*) and Jadeja (16*) unbeaten.

Earlier, fantastic performances by spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja helped India restrict West Indies to just 114 runs in 23 overs during the first ODI of three-match series at Barbados on Thursday. (ANI)

