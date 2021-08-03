Melbourne [Australia], August 3 (ANI): Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Pat Cummins is likely to miss the resumption of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE from September 19.

The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Cummins said that he hasn't made an official call on not playing in the IPL 2021 but admitted it will be "tough" to go to UAE and play in the cash-rich league.

"Unfortunately, at this stage, I probably won't be going to the IPL. I haven't made an official call on it. But my partner is pregnant and our baby is due in the middle of the IPL. At the moment, there is a travel restriction to get back to Australia, you got to do 2 weeks quarantine," the Australian fast bowler said on his YouTube channel.

"There is probably going to be some days quarantine going to UAE. So it's going to be tough to go and play there," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the English players will be available for the resumption of the IPL 2021.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said the BCCI has received the green signal from the England and Wales Cricket Board on the participation of the English players and is the perfect example of the brilliant working relation BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has with the English and Bangladesh cricket board.

Last month, the BCCI announced the schedule for the remainder of the IPL 2021 which will be held in the UAE. A total of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days.

In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and8 in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

