New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Former India keeper-batter Farokh Engineer on Thursday paid rich tributes to his teammate Syed Abid Ali and said he was a "grossly underestimated cricketer" despite his versatility and ability to take catches with great dexterity at close-in fielding positions.

The India all-rounder of yesteryear died on Wednesday after a prolonged illness, leaving his well-wishers, acquaintances and friends, including Engineer, sad. He was 83.

"My friend Abid Ali, rest in peace. I just can't believe it. You know, one be one, people are sadly, sadly passing away. Abid was a real dear friend, a contemporary of mine, my colleague, my roommate at one time also, a wonderful person, a wonderful cricketer, very talented all-rounder," Engineer said.

Abid Ali was part of an illustrious group of Hyderabad cricketers that included MAK Pataudi, ML Jaisimha, and Abbas Ali Baig. He died in the United States.

The news of Abid Ali's passing was shared by the North America Cricket League.

Engineer said "He gave 100 percent to his team every time he played for India, and I think he was a grossly underestimated cricketer because people don't realise how good a close-in fielder was, you know he was overshadowed a bit by Solkar.

"But Solkar on one side and Abid Ali on the other side made the spinning quartet (of Bedi, Prasanna, Chandrasekhar and Venkataraghavan) even more dangerous, of course with the wicketkeeper behind."

"Coming back to my dear friend Abid, he will be sadly missed. We don't know what was wrong with him -- was he ailing for a while or what? But I sent my sincerest condolences to my family in America, in Hyderabad, or wherever they may be.

"He was a great man, a great cricketer, and a great friend indeed. A sad loss for India and for Indian cricket," Engineer, 87, added from his home in the UK.

Abid Ali made his Test debut in December 1967 against Australia in Adelaide, marking the occasion with a sensational 6/55 in the first innings -- his career-best bowling figures.

His batting prowess was on display later in the same series when he scored 78 and 81 in the Sydney Test, proving his all-round capabilities.

Between 1967 and 1974, he played 29 Tests for India, tallying 1,018 runs and taking 47 wickets.

He was ahead of his time and was known for his work ethic.

Abid Ali was lightning-quick while running between the wickets and was one of the finest fielders of his time.

