Major League Soccer giants Inter Miami CF will lock horns with Jamaican side Cavalier SC yet again in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Round of 16, this time for the Round of 16 match. In the first leg, Inter Miami CF earned a 2-0 victory at home, but the victory didn't come easy for the star-studded side as they had to fight hard to get past in the second half. The Javier Mascherano-guided side does have an edge in the Cavalier SC vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Round of 16 second leg, going through a winning run, but they haven't produced their best playing without Lionel Messi in the last three games. Cavalier SC vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Round of 16 Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

In the first leg, Inter Miami CF did look to be the better side, with 69% possession, and 12 shots, of which five were on-target. However, Jamaican side Cavalier SC weren't entirely ruled out, having a total of five shots. Inter Miami CF are playing without the eight-time Ballon d' Or winner Lionel Messi, which did affect their attacking chances in the last few games. The Argentine legend has been rested as he is dealing with fatigue. So the question of whether Lionel Messi will be playing in the Cavalier SC vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Round of 16 knock-out game is surely doing the rounds. Lionel Messi Becomes Quickest Player to Reach 40 Goal Contributions in Major League Soccer History, Achieves Feat During Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS 2025 Match (Watch Highlights).

Will Lionel Messi Play in Cavalier SC vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Round of 16 Match?

Manager Javier Mascherano has already cleared that Lionel Messi has traveled to Jamaica for the Cavalier SC vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Round of 16 second leg, being a part of the squad. However, as LM10 is dealing with fatigue, there are doubts as to whether he will be on the bench, or come as a substitute later, or if the coach will risk starting him.

Leo Messi is having a heavy schedule since January 2025. He had to play five games in five different venues during the pre-season, eight matches between January 18 and February 14 (40 days), and three matches in six days between February 19 to February 25. So, to deal with the workload, Inter Miami had rested him for the last three matches completely.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2025 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).