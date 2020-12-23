New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The Board of Directors of the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) on Wednesday nominated former India spinner Pragyan Ojha as their representative in the Indian Premier League's Governing Council.

As per clause 28.2., of the BCCI Constitution, a member of the ICA is to be nominated as a member of the IPL GC. The tenure of the member is one year and with the tenure of the existing nominee having expired, the ICA Board nominated the 34-year-old Ojha to the prestigious post.

"In the AGM held on December 19, 2020, the members had authorised the board of directors to nominate the member to the IPL GC and the ICA Board, after due deliberations and taking into consideration any possible issues of conflict of interest, found in Ojha a suitable candidate to represent them. This nomination will hold good for one year," the ICA said in an official release.

The AGM conducted via video conference, touched upon the issues that had been raised by the representatives to the BCCI Apex Council to further the cause of ICA's members.

The representatives as also the ICA office bearers had repeatedly raised the issue with the BCCI of increasing the gratis and medical reimbursement and include widows as also those who have played between 10 and 24 first-class games for the same. The BCCI has also been requested to include domestic women cricketers in their gratis scheme.

"We are hopeful the BCCI will take up these requests at their AGM on Thursday, December 24," said the ICA.

The BCCI will hold its 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The members have reached the city and even underwent COVID-19 tests on Tuesday with an eye on the pandemic and to ensure the safety of those attending the meeting.

The introduction of two new teams in the IPL and cricket's inclusion in the Olympics are the two major points of discussion from among the 23 points on the agenda. While Rajeev Shukla will take over as the vice president, Brijesh Patel is set to continue as the IPL chairman. It will be interesting to see if a final call is taken on the formation of the new cricket committee as it is part of the agenda. Tax issues related to the ICC is also a part of the 23-point agenda and is expected to be discussed in details as India is set to host the 2021 T20 World Cup as well as the 2023 50-over World Cup. (ANI)

