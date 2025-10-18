New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressed its deep sorrow and condolences on the tragic loss of three young Afghan cricketers - Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon - who lost their lives in the cross-border airstrikes in Afghanistan's southeastern Paktika province, "carried out by Pakistan regime", as per the Afghanistan Cricket Board's official statement.

"The BCCI stands in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the cricket fraternity, and the families of the departed players during this moment of profound grief and condemns this ghastly and unwarranted attack. The loss of innocent lives, particularly those of promising sportspersons, is deeply distressing and a matter of great concern," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said as quoted by the press release on Saturday.

Also Read | When is IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World 2025 Match? What is the H2H Record? Who Are the Key Players? Read India Women vs England Women Match Preview.

The BCCI also conveyed its sympathies to the people of Afghanistan and shared in their pain and loss.

In a heartfelt statement, the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah also expressed his deep sadness over the tragic loss of three young Afghan cricketers, Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, whose lives and dreams were cut short in a senseless act of violence.

Also Read | India Men’s Junior Hockey Team Loses 1-2 to Australia in Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 Final, Ian Grobbelaar’s Brace Seals Title for Aussies.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of three young Afghan cricketers, Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, whose dreams were cut short by a senseless act of violence. The loss of such promising talent is a tragedy not just for Afghanistan but for the entire cricketing world. We stand in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and all those mourning this heartbreaking loss," Jay Shah wrote on X.

Afghanistan's national cricket team on Friday gathered during their practice session to pay tribute to the victims of the recent tragic attack in Paktika province. Afghan Atalan expressed their deepest condolences and solidarity with the bereaved families.

"AfghanAtalan, during their practice session ahead of the one-off Test match against Zimbabwe, gathered together to pay tribute to the victims of the tragic attack in Paktika province and expressed their deepest condolences and solidarity with the bereaved families and all Afghans affected by this heartbreaking incident. Last night, several local citizens, including three cricketers, were martyred, and many others were injured in a tragic airstrike carried out by the Pakistani regime," Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) wrote on X.

The three young men had returned home after participating in a friendly cricket match when they were killed in an attack that also claimed the lives of several civilians. The ICC strongly condemns this act of violence that has robbed families, communities, and the cricketing world of three bright talents whose only ambition was to play the sport they loved, according to an ICC media press release.

The ICC stands in solidarity with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and echoes their grief.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan conducted a series of airstrikes in Afghanistan's southeastern Paktika province, marking a breach of the recent ceasefire agreement between the two neighbouring countries, as reported by Tolo News.

According to Tolo News, citing sources, the airstrikes reportedly targeted residential areas in the Urgun and Barmal districts of the country, causing significant civilian casualties.

These deadly strikes come amid a 48-hour ceasefire agreement between the two nations following days of intense cross-border clashes.

Pakistan also called for an extension of the ceasefire until the end of the ongoing Doha negotiations aimed at easing tensions and preventing cross-border violence.

According to Tolo News, citing sources, the 48-hour ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan was extended, at Pakistan's request, until the conclusion of the ongoing talks in Doha. Negotiations between the two sides are set to begin on Saturday.On Wednesday, Pakistan's Foreign Office announced that a temporary ceasefire had been reached with Afghanistan for the next 48 hours, following days of intense cross-border clashes between the two sides.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Office, "A temporary ceasefire has been decided between the Pakistani government and the Afghan Taliban regime, with the mutual consent of both parties, for the next 48 hours from 6 pm today, at the request of the Taliban."The statement added that "during this period, both sides will make sincere efforts to find a positive solution to this complex but solvable issue through constructive dialogue."Taliban regime spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed on X that Afghan forces had been instructed to respect the truce "unless any aggression takes place." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)