Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 18 (ANI): India will lock horns against Australia in the final match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

In the ongoing ODI World Cup, the 'Men in Blue' have ticked all the boxes in the tournament and confirmed their spot in the tournament's final match. Rohit Sharma's side have been stellar with both batting and bowling.

In the ongoing extravagant tournament, India have smashed seven centuries, including three tons from Virat Kohli and two from Shreyas Iyer.

Before the final match of the ODI World Cup 2023, let's have a look at the players who have smashed hundreds in an ODI World Cup final:

- Clive Lloyd: The former West Indies skipper and World Cup winner Clive Lloyd scored 102 runs from 85 balls in the final of the 1975 World Cup against Australia at Lord's.

- Vivian Richards: The former West Indies batter played a 138-run knock from 157 balls against England in the final match of the 1979 World Cup at Lord's.

- Aravinda Da Silva: Sri Lanka's Aravinda Da Silva scored 107 runs from 124 balls in the 1996 World Cup against Australia, played in Lahore.

- Ricky Ponting: Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting scored 140 runs from 121 balls and stayed unbeaten against India in the 2003 ODI World Cup final match.

- Adam Gilchrist: Former Aussie wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist played a 149-run knock from 104 balls against Sri Lanka in the 2007 ODI World Cup final match.

- Mahela Jayawardene: The former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardene slammed 103 runs from 88 balls against India in the 2011 ODI World Cup final game.

Even after playing three ODI World Cup finals, no Indian batter has managed to score a century in the ODI World Cup final so far. But looking at the current form of Indian batters, there's a high chance that the wait will be over on Sunday.

In the ongoing tournament, the 'Men in Blue' have stormed into the finals after a 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course to a massive target.

KL Rahul arrived to apply the finishing touches to power India to a score of 397/4. With New Zealand appearing in control of the chase, Mohammed Shami struck at the right moments to ensure that India reach the final.

In the second semi-final, South Africa made Australia sweat after setting a modest target. Australia skipper Pat Cummins and speedster Mitchell Starc held their nerves to take the hosts to a three-wicket win. (ANI)

