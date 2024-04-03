New York [US], April 2 (ANI): With the T20 World Cup 2024 nearing, the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York is gearing up to host the fixtures of the mega event.

International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday released a video demonstrating the stadium's continuous progress.

The modular framework for East and West Stands - which will have more than 24,000 fans cheering for their teams at the World Cup - is nearing completion. The final pieces are being assembled for the premium hospitality and media pavilions in the north and south, along with the outfield of the modular stadium situated in Eisenhower Park, Nassau County, New York, 30 miles east of Manhattan.

The stadium will be home to all of India's group-stage matches, including the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan on 9 June. New York will witness the next chapter of the epic rivalry in T20 World Cups, with the two teams having clashed seven times previously at the event - twice in 2007 including the Final, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021 and 2022.

The recent encounters between the two teams at the T20 World Cup will be etched in memory for years to come. In 2021, Pakistan recorded their first win against India in World Cups - both 50-over and 20-over while the previous meeting in 2022 was a thrilling affair in front of a capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground which saw India pull off a last-ball heist.

The tournament's fervour has reached unrivalled heights, as reflected in the soaring demand for tickets. Limited additional tickets for six matches at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, including India vs. Ireland on June 5 and USA v India on June 12, will be up for grabs on Thursday 4 April at 10 AM ET.

Additionally, limited tickets will also be available for all four matches at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas, including the opening World Cup match featuring USA and Canada on 1 June.

Speaking on the 60-day completion of the stadium, ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: "We are delighted to be marking 60 days to go to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The project to build a fully modular stadium in Nassau County is a first for international cricket and we are delighted that construction is progressing full as planned. The scale of the venue in the latest timelapse is impressive and a visit to the stadium is not to be missed," ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said, according to ICC's official website.

"Fans still have the opportunity to be a part of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA, as a limited release of tickets will take place on Thursday, with tickets and/or hospitality available for every match. Fans should visit tickets.t20worldcup.com to make sure they don't miss out," Chris Tetley added. (ANI)

