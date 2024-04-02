England won the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup defeating Pakistan in the final. Ben Stoke played vital role in the tournament playing as an all-rounder for his side. But he opts out of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 tournament and wants to focus on Test Cricket. England's ICC Men's T20 World Cup defence starts on June 4 against Scotland at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. They will then play group matches against Australia, Oman, and Namibia in Barbados and Antigua before qualification for the Super 8s and knockout stages. India’s Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Set To Be Selected in Last Week of April: BCCI Source.

Ben Stokes Opts Out From ICC T20 World Cup 2024

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Ben Stokes will play no part in England's T20 World Cup defence in the Windies & USA. pic.twitter.com/HwvK3DBpR3 — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) April 2, 2024

