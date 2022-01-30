St John's [Antigua], January 30 (ANI): After progressing to the Super League semi-finals of the ongoing U19 World Cup, India skipper Yash Dhull said that the learnings from legend VVS Laxman are holding his side in good stead in the ongoing tournament.

A spirited bowling performance backed up by a quality knock by Angkrish Raghuvanshi helped India defeat Bangladesh by five wickets in the quarterfinal on Saturday.

"Our team combination has been very good and the boys are gelling well. Whenever someone is down, we all get together to bring them up. It is a lifetime experience here. The team is improving day by day. Laxman sir giving his experience gives us a lot of help in the middle. We will look at the semis on the day of the match depending on how the wicket is," said Dhull after the game.

Ravi Kumar was adjudged as Player of the Match as the pacer took three wickets to bundle out Bangladesh for just 111.

"The plan was simple - to bowl tight lines and create pressure. Preparation was nice during the last few days. We spent a lot of time together and prepared well. It's been a good experience so far and we hope we can go all the way," said Ravi Kumar.

With this win, India will now lock horns against Australia in the Super League semi-final on Wednesday, February 2.

Chasing 112, India got off to a bad start as the Yash Dhull-led side lost opener Harnoor Singh (0) in the second over of the innings bowled by Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and vice-captain Shaik Rasheed got together at the crease to see out the opening spells of Bangladesh's new-ball bowlers.

Raghuvanshi and Rasheed put on 70 runs for the second wicket and the partnership was finally broken in the 21st over as Ripon Mondol got the better of Raghuvanshi (44) and this brought skipper Yash Dhull to the middle. Soon after, Rasheed (26) and Siddarth Yadav (6) also perished and India was reduced to 82/4 in the 24th over.

In the end, skipper Dhull (20*) and Kaushal Tambe (11*) guided India to a five-wicket win with 19.1 overs to spare. (ANI)

